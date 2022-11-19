UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Death Toll From Sakhalin Accident Rises To 9, Search For One Other Continues - Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022

UPDATE - Death Toll From Sakhalin Accident Rises to 9, Search for One Other Continues - Governor

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) SAKHALINSK, November 19 (Sputnik) - The death toll from a domestic gas explosion that occurred in a residential building in Russia's southeastern region of Sakhalin has risen to nine, including four children, while search operations for one missing resident continue, regional Governor Valery Limarenko says.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that, according to preliminary information, there was a domestic gas explosion in a five-story residential building in the village of Tymovskoye at around 05.03 Moscow time (02:03 GMT), which resulted in the collapse of five floors.

"As of 4:45 p.m. (08:45 Moscow time), seven people were killed in an explosion at a building in Tymovskoye, three of them are children.

The search for three other residents continues," Limarenko said on Telegram.

Later in the day, the governor told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that the death toll rose to nine, including four children. Rescuers continue searching for the only resident who is still unaccounted for.

Russia's Investigative Committee said that it initiated a criminal case to establish the cause of the tragedy.

Earlier on Saturday, Limarenko said that a total of 33 people lived in the part of the apartment block that collapsed. Local authorities said that preliminary data suggests the accident was caused by improper storage and use of gas cylinders.

