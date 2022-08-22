UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Death Toll From Shia Muslim Shrine Collapse In Iraq Rises To Seven - Red Crescent

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 05:40 AM

UPDATE - Death Toll From Shia Muslim Shrine Collapse in Iraq Rises to Seven - Red Crescent

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) At least seven people, including children, died in the city of Karbala in central Iraq, as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali, a Shia Muslim shrine, the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said on Monday.

"Seven bodies, including women and children, were found by rescue workers, and the hunt for the missing is still ongoing," the IRCS said in a statement.

The Iraqi Red Crescent specified that over 70 of its volunteers have been involved in rescue efforts after the collapse of a dirt hill on the shrine.

"As four people were saved, the rescue teams stepped up their efforts to look for survivors, the rescue teams are operating cautiously out of concern for additional collapses," the IRCS said.

Earlier, the Iraqi Ministry of Health told Shafaq news that six people had been pulled from the rubble, while at least five people, including a child, died.

Iraqi authorities said on Sunday that at least one person died as a result of the collapse of the Qattara of Imam Ali. The mosque's ceiling collapsed on Saturday afternoon under a landslide.

Rescue teams have managed to retrieve three children from under the rubble, who were taken to a hospital, according to civil defense authorities. Iraqi emergency services have delivered oxygen, drinking water and food to the people still trapped under the rubble.

Related Topics

Water Iraq Died Karbala Women Sunday Mosque Muslim From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

20 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

1 day ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

1 day ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

1 day ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.