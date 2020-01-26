UPDATE - Death Toll From Turkey Earthquake Reaches 31 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The death toll from the earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey on Friday has reached 31 people, the Anadolu news agency reports citing emergencies workers.

On Saturday, Turkey's disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) said that 29 people had died as a result of the earthquake. At least 1,466 people have been injured.

According to AFAD, 43 people have been rescued from the rubble of buildings that collapsed as a result of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the Turkish Elazig province.

The disaster also affected the neighboring province of Malatya.

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday that over 15,000 people affected by the earthquake in Turkey's eastern regions have been provided with temporary shelter.

According to Turkish emergencies services, over 70 buildings have been destroyed in the earthquake-affected areas and more than 920 buildings have been damaged.

According to AFAD, 228 aftershocks of magnitude 4.0 or higher were recorded in the aftermath of the Friday earthquake.