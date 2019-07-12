UPDATE - Death Toll in Bomb Blast at Wedding in Eastern Afghanistan Rises to 6 - Local Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The number of people who were killed on Friday morning as a result of a bombing attack at a wedding ceremony in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar has increased to six, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Khogyani said that the death toll stood at four people, while the number of those injured exceeded 40 people.

"Six people were killed and a dozen more were wounded, local health officials previously reported a much higher number of injured people," the spokesman said.

Local media reported that the bombing attack might have been perpetrated by a minor.

The attack took place in the province's Pachir Aw Agam district.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the deadly blast, but IS-K, which is the local branch of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), and the Taliban are known to be operating in the province.