MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) The death toll following a car bomb explosion at a military base in the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni on Sunday increased to 30, while the number of those injured rose to 24, Afghanistan's 1TV broadcaster reported, citing the provincial health authorities.

Earlier in the day, the Pajhwok Afghan news Agency reported that 27 soldiers died in the blast and 17 more got wounded.

According to the tv channel, an explosive device placed in a car detonated near an Afghan military base. Before the blast, there reportedly was a gunfight outside of the base.

The TOLOnews broadcaster has reported, citing a spokesman for provincial governor Wahidullah Jumazada, that the explosives were detonated by a suicide bomber.

So far, no group has taken responsibility for the blast.