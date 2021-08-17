UPDATE - Death Toll in Haiti Earthquake Rises to 1,419 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The death toll in the Haiti earthquake has reached 1,419, BBC reported.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday.

More than 6,900 people were injured as a result of the earthquake.

Over 30,000 families are reported to have been left homeless.

US and Chilean search and rescue teams have been arriving at the site. Medical teams from Cuba are in Haiti assisting people.