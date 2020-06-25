(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Army units involved in rescue operations in Mexico's Oaxaca state have recovered the bodies of three people from under the rubble, the Milenio news website reported citing a spokesperson for the civil defense department.

Earlier reports said at least seven people had been killed, so the death count of the June 23 earthquake that had a 7.5 magnitude has reached 10.

"Army units found the bodies of two men under the rubble of a house in Ozolotepec, another man died in a Sola de Vega as a result of a landslide," the publication said.

There is a 15-year-old among those dead, according to Milenio.

On Wednesday, the commander of the Eighth Military Zone, Arturo Cordero, announced a search operation launched in the area of Ozolotepec, where 15 missing people may be under the rubble.