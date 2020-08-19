UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Democrats Plan To Contrast Biden, Trump Leadership Record In Night 2 Of Convention

Wed 19th August 2020

UPDATE - Democrats Plan to Contrast Biden, Trump Leadership Record in Night 2 of Convention

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Several speakers during the second night of the Democratic National Convention plan to underscore Joe Biden's leadership skills on issues such as foreign policy and managing crises, excerpts of speeches revealed.

The DNC in a statement earlier on Tuesday said Biden as US president will "stake out a renewed leadership role in the world." The same statement included excerpts of speeches from former US Secretary of State John Kerry and former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Kerry in his remarks said President Donald Trump is incapable of defending the country in contrast to Biden's steady hand.

"Joe understands that none of the issues of this world - not nuclear weapons, not the challenge of building back better after COVID, not terrorism and certainly not the climate crisis - none can be resolved without bringing nations together," Kerry said.

Biden's wife Jill and about eight other speakers - including lawmakers and former officials - are also slated to deliver remarks Tuesday night.

The DNC program will start at 9:00 p.m. EST and is scheduled to last around 2 hours.

The convention, nominally being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, began on Monday evening and will end on Thursday with a speech by Joe Biden as he officially becomes the party's 2020 presidential nominee. The convention was largely virtual with live-streamed speeches and pre-recorded messages. Monday night headliners included former First Lady Michelle Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders.

The Republican Party will hold its convention next week to formally nominate Trump as their 2020 presidential nominee.

