UPDATE - Demonstrators Marching in Minneapolis as Chauvin Trial Nears End - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Protesters went out into the streets of Minneapolis on Monday amid the trial of the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd, KARE 11 reports.

Demonstrators were marching through downtown Minneapolis on Monday, calling for justice for Floyd. A church was on fire in northeast Minneapolis on Monday evening.

"Majority of the roof of the structure [Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish] has collapsed," the Minneapolis Fire Department said on Twitter, adding in a later update that the "bulk of the fire [had been] knocked down."

According to KSTP-TV, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd last May, entered the closing arguments phase on Monday with a verdict expected to be given as early as this week.

Chauvin faces three charges - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - entailing a maximum punishment of 40, 25 and ten years in prison, respectively.

Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser said that the city authorities had been preparing for several weeks for possible unrest in anticipation of the verdict in the Chauvin case. The District of Columbia National Guard said on Monday that it was activating approximately 250 personnel to support local law enforcement.

The Minnesota National Guard has been activated as part of Operation Safety Net which is being conducted jointly with the Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, as well as state and local authorities, amid the Chauvin trial.