UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Demonstrators Marching In Minneapolis As Chauvin Trial Nears End - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

UPDATE - Demonstrators Marching in Minneapolis as Chauvin Trial Nears End - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Protesters went out into the streets of Minneapolis on Monday amid the trial of the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd, KARE 11 reports.

Demonstrators were marching through downtown Minneapolis on Monday, calling for justice for Floyd. A church was on fire in northeast Minneapolis on Monday evening.

"Majority of the roof of the structure [Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish] has collapsed," the Minneapolis Fire Department said on Twitter, adding in a later update that the "bulk of the fire [had been] knocked down."

According to KSTP-TV, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd last May, entered the closing arguments phase on Monday with a verdict expected to be given as early as this week.

Chauvin faces three charges - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - entailing a maximum punishment of 40, 25 and ten years in prison, respectively.

Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser said that the city authorities had been preparing for several weeks for possible unrest in anticipation of the verdict in the Chauvin case. The District of Columbia National Guard said on Monday that it was activating approximately 250 personnel to support local law enforcement.

The Minnesota National Guard has been activated as part of Operation Safety Net which is being conducted jointly with the Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, as well as state and local authorities, amid the Chauvin trial.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Washington Twitter George Columbia Minneapolis May Church

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review cons ..

6 hours ago

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over Qalyubia tr ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

10 hours ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

10 hours ago

Ex-Wales scrum-half Peel back to Scarlets as coach ..

8 hours ago

Tokyo Authorities May Request State of Emergency O ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.