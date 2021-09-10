UPDATE - Denmark Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions - State Media

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Danish government is canceling all restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic starting Friday, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The restrictions had been in place for 18 months, since March 11, 2020.

Danes will no longer have to wear masks, keep number of people at group gatherings limited and use health passes, among other restrictions that have been lifted. However, schools may close down again if there is a surge in infectious cases, the broadcaster said.

COVID-19 is no longer considered an extremely dangerous disease in Denmark thanks to the vaccination campaign, which proved itself as an effective tool against the epidemic, prominent Danish infectious diseases specialist Jens Lundgren was cited as saying.

Denmark is the first European Union country to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, including health passes for accessing public venues such as restaurants and night clubs. The country has fully vaccinated over 80 percent of its population.