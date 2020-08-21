UPDATE - Doctors Treating Navalny Looking at 5 Undisclosed Diagnoses - Chief Physician

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief physician of the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, said on Friday that doctors are looking at five suspected diagnoses for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's current health condition, which cannot be named yet.

Earlier in the day, the Omsk Health Ministry said that Navalny remains in a consistently serious condition. Murakhovsky said that his condition somewhat improved on Friday morning.

"Today we have five suspected diagnoses. Unfortunately, I cannot name them, because there is a Federal law. But I can say that we are working on all of them," Murakhovsky told reporters, adding that the doctors were fighting for the patient's life.

Earlier on Friday, a medical jet that is expected to collect Navalny and transport him for further treatment to Berlin landed in Omsk.

Murakhovsky said that the Omsk hospital staff have held a consultation with specialists from the Burdenko Neurosurgical Center and the Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University in Moscow regarding Navalny's condition.

"[Navalny's] condition, in any case, remains unstable. As for his transportation, I ” and the consultation participants ” believe that [transportation] is still premature. It is necessary to achieve complete stabilization of the patient's condition first. Only in that case, we can say that he can be delivered wherever his relatives want to," the chief physician said.

When asked whether Russian doctors were planning to consult with specialists from the German Charite clinical center in Berlin, to which Navalny will reportedly be transferred, Murakhovsky said that specialists from the Burdenko and the Pirogov medical institutes could hardly be inferior to their German colleagues.

Meanwhile, Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), said, citing a spokeswoman for the transport police, that the deadly substance found in Navalny posed a threat not only to him but also to those around him.

"We were in the office of the chief doctor when a representative of the transport police entered and showed the phone, saying 'this substance was found.' The chief doctor then said, 'well, they found it, I have no more information.' We approached the representative of the transport police, asking 'what kind of substance?' She said, 'this is confidential, we cannot say, but this substance is deadly, this substance poses a threat not only to Alexey's life but also to those around him, everyone around should be in protective suits.' She did not say anything else," Zhdanov told reporters.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information from the transport police or doctors.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday when he fell gravely ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and fell into a coma. He has been put on a ventilator. FBK believes that the politician was poisoned, most likely when he drank a cup of tea at the airport in Tomsk. The hospital said that this was just one of the possible reasons behind Navalny's sickness.