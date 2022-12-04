UPDATE - Dominican Republic Plans to Export Coffee, Other Goods to Russia Via Third States - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) The Dominican Republic plans to start exporting rum, coffee, avocado and some other goods to Russia through third countries, Dominican Ambassador to Russia Hans Dannenberg told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Now coffee is still available here (in Russia), you can buy coffee here, but it is a little bit more expensive than before," the ambassador said, adding that his country "is trying to get coffee through Yerevan ... or Almaty."

The Dominican Republic has developed interest in exporting to countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, counting on countries such as Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to start exporting coffee and on Armenia for the export of rum, cigars, tobacco, and avocado, Dannenberg said.

With regard to Russian imports, the ambassador said Santo Domingo has been buying fertilizers, iron and other metal products, though it had to discontinue fertilizer imports due to logistical issues.

"I think there is a lot of opportunities for more," he said, admitting, however, that "the cost of transportation is higher, things have become more complicated."

The Dominican ambassador encouraged Russian companies to be more active in countries that are popular among tourist, including the Dominican Republic.