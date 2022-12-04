UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Dominican Republic Plans To Export Coffee, Other Goods To Russia Via Third States - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

UPDATE - Dominican Republic Plans to Export Coffee, Other Goods to Russia Via Third States - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) The Dominican Republic plans to start exporting rum, coffee, avocado and some other goods to Russia through third countries, Dominican Ambassador to Russia Hans Dannenberg told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Now coffee is still available here (in Russia), you can buy coffee here, but it is a little bit more expensive than before," the ambassador said, adding that his country "is trying to get coffee through Yerevan ... or Almaty."

The Dominican Republic has developed interest in exporting to countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, counting on countries such as Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to start exporting coffee and on Armenia for the export of rum, cigars, tobacco, and avocado, Dannenberg said.

With regard to Russian imports, the ambassador said Santo Domingo has been buying fertilizers, iron and other metal products, though it had to discontinue fertilizer imports due to logistical issues.

"I think there is a lot of opportunities for more," he said, admitting, however, that "the cost of transportation is higher, things have become more complicated."

The Dominican ambassador encouraged Russian companies to be more active in countries that are popular among tourist, including the Dominican Republic.

Related Topics

Russia Yerevan Armenia Santo Domingo Almaty Buy Uzbekistan Tajikistan Dominican Republic Sunday (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

14 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

14 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

14 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.