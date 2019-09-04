UPDATE - Dorian Weakens, Begins Crawling Northwest Toward Florida Coast at 2 MPH - Weather Center

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Hurricane Dorian has weakened to a borderline category 2-3 hurricane and begun moving northwest toward Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, the US National Hurricane Center said in the latest bulletin.

"The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Thursday night," the bulletin said.

In addition, Dorian has begun moving slowly toward northwest at 2 mph, the bulletin added.

Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 110 miles per hour (mph), with higher gusts, the bulletin said.

A category 3 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 110-129 mph

On Monday, Dorian stalled to a near standstill for most of the day over the Bahamas, as a category 5 storm with sustained winds as high as 180 mph.

Later on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump cautioned that while Florida might not be hit directly residents should still be prepared.

"The U.S. may be getting a little bit lucky with respect to Hurricane Dorian, but please don't let down your guard. As it heads up the coast, lots of very bad and unpredictable things can happen! On the other hand, the Bahamas have been devastated. We are sending crews to help!" Trump said in a tweet.