UPDATE - Dozens of SDF Commanders Killed in Airstrike by Turkish Air Force - Eyewitness

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) About 40 commanders of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed and injured as a result of attacks by the Turkish Air Force in the border areas in northeast Syria, an eyewitness, a resident of the border town of Ras al-Ain, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Turkish military helicopters fired at the US base Tel Arqam in the city of Ras al-Ain when representatives of the command held a meeting there. As a result of the shelling, about 40 SDF commanders were killed and injured," the source said.

On Monday, media reported that the international coalition had withdrawn its units and military equipment from Tel Arqam base, located some 6 miles west of Ras al-Ain. The base is currently used by the SDF.

Telecommunication services in Ras al-Ain near the border with Turkey do not work after attacks by the Turkish army, the Syrian state television reported.

Earlier, eyewitnesses told Sputnik that Turkish forces had entered the city, starting clashes with the Arab-Kurdish SDF.

Three children and a woman died as a result of shelling by the Turkish army of the border Syrian city of Qamishlo, the Syrian state television reported.

According to the broadcaster, clashes between SDF forces and Turkish troops took place on the outskirts of Qamishlo.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish groups and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). Erdogan said the goal of the operation is to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone in the area.

Damascus does not recognize the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), which controls the territories east of the Euphrates River, or the SDF. The Syrian authorities have also repeatedly condemned Turkey's occupation policy in northern Syria.