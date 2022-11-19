DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Saturday that units of the DPR People's Militia are "advancing along the entire front line."

In addition, Pushilin noted the improvements in the settlements of Pavlivka, Vuhledar and Maiorsk in the Donetsk region, as well as in the city of Bakhmut (Artemivsk), despite the difficult situation.

According to the Russian defense ministry, more than 120 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated in the course of offensive actions in the DPR.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two tanks, three armored combat vehicles and seven cars.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, responding to calls for help from the DPR and LPR. The Russian defense ministry has repeatedly said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, while the civilian population is not in danger. At the same time, Moscow has accused Ukrainian troops of arranging military strongholds in civilian areas and using people as human shields.