UPDATE - Driver Charged With Threatening to Kill Biden After Crashing Near White House - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The driver of a truck who crashed into a security barrier in Lafayette Square near the White House has been charged with multiple counts, including threatening to kill or harm a president, vice president or family member, the US Park Police said on Tuesday.

"The driver of the vehicle was identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri. Kandula was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threatening to kill / kidnap / inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, destruction of Federal property, and trespassing," the police said in a statement.

The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Monday (13:40 GMT on Tuesday).

The driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square, US Secret Service Communications Chief Anthony Guglielmi said on Monday.

Among the items that appear to have been found in the truck are a flag of what appears to be a swastika, a black backpack and a roll of duct tape, CNN reported.