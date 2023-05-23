UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Driver Charged With Threatening To Kill Biden After Crashing Near White House - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 06:20 PM

UPDATE - Driver Charged With Threatening to Kill Biden After Crashing Near White House - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The driver of a truck who crashed into a security barrier in Lafayette Square near the White House has been charged with multiple counts, including threatening to kill or harm a president, vice president or family member, the US Park Police said on Tuesday.

"The driver of the vehicle was identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri. Kandula was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threatening to kill / kidnap / inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, destruction of Federal property, and trespassing," the police said in a statement.

The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Monday (13:40 GMT on Tuesday).

The driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square, US Secret Service Communications Chief Anthony Guglielmi said on Monday.

Among the items that appear to have been found in the truck are a flag of what appears to be a swastika, a black backpack and a roll of duct tape, CNN reported.

Related Topics

Police White House Driver Vehicle Lafayette May Family Weapon P

Recent Stories

Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes F ..

Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes Film Festival 2023

23 minutes ago
 IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ..

IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ahead of COP28

36 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of Pre ..

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of PrecisionMed Exhibition &amp; Sum ..

51 minutes ago
 Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits ..

Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits politics

1 hour ago
 King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed in Kuala Lumpur

1 hour ago
 Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynam ..

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynamites' dominating win

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.