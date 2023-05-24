(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has dropped an explosive device on the road in the Russian region of Belgorod, having damaged a motor vehicle as a result, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region, said on Wednesday.

"An explosive device was dropped from a UAV on the road in Belgorod. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. There was damage to a car," Gladkov said on Telegram.

Bomb disposal technicians and operational services were working at the site, the governor said.

Another drone has been shot down by the city's air defense systems, Gladkov said in a separate post, adding that there were no casualties and operational services were investigating on the ground.

On Monday, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the region, prompting a counter-terrorist operation. Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that over 70 Ukrainian terrorists, four armored fighting vehicles, and five pickups were destroyed as a result of the counter-terrorist operation, while the rest were driven back to the territory of Ukraine, where they continued to be hit by fire until they were completely destroyed.

The local authorities said that the actions of the Ukrainian sabotage group resulted in 13 civilians being injured, and one civilian killed.