UPDATE - Dublin Court Rules Against Ryanair Pilot Strike In Ireland, UK Bid For Injunction Rejected

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:10 AM

UPDATE - Dublin Court Rules Against Ryanair Pilot Strike in Ireland, UK Bid for Injunction Rejected

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Irish airline Ryanair announced Wednesday that it had won an injunction in a Dublin court against a 48-hour strike by its pilots in Ireland but lost the case in the United Kingdom.

"Ryanair welcomes this morning's Irish High Court ruling to prevent a small minority of Irish pilots striking on Thurs 22nd & Fr 23rd August," it said in a statement.

The row over pay raise between the low-cost carrier and the Forsa trade union threatened to disrupt plans of thousands of passengers in Ireland during the last week of the school holidays, it said.

But Ryanair's bid to stop industrial action by its UK-based pilots failed after the London High Court refused to issue an injunction. The airline promised that UK flights would operate as scheduled.

"Thanks to the great work and volunteerism of the vast majority of our UK based pilots, Ryanair now expects to operate its full schedule of flights to/from our UK airports," it said.

The carrier added that it did not expect "significant disruptions" but would not rule our small delays and flight changes. It urged the UK pilots' trade union, Balpa, to return to mediation.

