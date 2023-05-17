UPDATE - Dutch Defense Ministry to Strengthen Protection of Infrastructure in North Sea

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Netherlands Defense Ministry said in a statement it plans to strengthen the protection of infrastructure in the North Sea.

The protection is to include early detection and containment of threats.

"The Ministry of Defense wants to play a permanent role in protecting infrastructure in the North Sea. This is about better detection and deterrence of threats... Currently, the Armed Forces are investing in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance," according to the statement.

In the coming years, the ministry will upgrade equipment, including submarines, as well as strengthen naval intelligence, the ministry said.

It said it can start providing constant support to non-NATO units in the North Sea when interacting with allies.

Earlier, the head of the Netherlands Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD), Maj. Gen. Jan Swillens, accused Russia of allegedly preparing acts of sabotage against critical underwater infrastructure in the North Sea, such as offshore wind farms and gas pipelines. After that, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his country plans to work closely with the UK, Belgium and Norway to protect important infrastructure in the North Sea from sabotage and espionage.