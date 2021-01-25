UPDATE - Dutch Police Deploy Water Cannons, Tear Gas Against Anti-Lockdown Protesters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Dutch police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse anti-lockdown protesters in the cities of Amsterdam and Eindhoven, local media said Sunday.

Protesters threw firecrackers at officers, while police responded with water cannons, tear gas and batons, according to NL Times. Dozens of people were detained.

Later in the day, authorities in Amsterdam said that some 100 people were detained during unrest in the city.

"Despite calls to avoid coming [to the protest] and despite warnings about a police response, 1,500 people came ... Over 100 were detained," the authorities said, adding that the protest needed to be dispersed due to COVID-19 concerns and to uphold public order.

The authorities confirmed that police used water cannons. Horseback police were present alongside special police units. Order was restored by 18.00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT).

RTL Nieuws reported that some 30 people were detained at the rally in Eindhoven and one woman received head injuries.

The Netherlands entered a full lockdown on December 15, which will remain in place until February 9, ordering all non-grocery and non-essential shops to close, shutting down all cafes, museums, theaters, pools, gyms, barbers and other public venues.