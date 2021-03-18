UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Dutch Prime Minister's Party Winning General Election With 36 Out Of 150 Seats - Exit Poll

Thu 18th March 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is winning the general election, getting 36 out of 150 seats in the parliament, an exit poll showed as quoted by the Dutch news newspaper.

Three parties from the ruling collation - VVD along with the Democrats 66 (D66) and the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) - can count on a snap majority of 77 seats, according to the poll.

Three right-wing parties - the Party for Freedom (PVV), the Forum for Democracy (FvD), and the Juiste Antwoord 2021 (JA21) - are likely to get 28 seats, while the left-wing parties - the Labor Party (PvdA), GroenLinks (GL), the Socialist Party (SP) and Article1 (BIJ1) - may win 26 seats.

JA21, BIJ1, the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB), and Volt Netherlands (Volt) are likely to enter the parliament for the first time.

The turnout reportedly stands at some 83 percent.

"The program for the months ahead is huge ... We need to lead the Netherlands through the current crisis with the present cabinet and make a fresh start as a country," Rutte said on late Wednesday, as quoted by Dutch News.

He also sent congratulations to D66 head Sigrid Kaag.

