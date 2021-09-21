(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)'s statement on Russia's "responsibility" for the death of ex-security service officer Alexander Litvinenko is "as idiotic as possible" and undermines the reputation of the European court, Russian lower house lawmaker Andrey Lugovoy told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier, the ECHR called Russia "responsible" for the death of Litvinenko, stating that Moscow did not conduct an effective internal investigation of his murder, and awarded his widow 100,000 Euros ($117,328) in compensation for moral damage. Russia has repeatedly denied its involvement in the death of the fugitive lieutenant colonel.

"I consider this decision to be absolutely politically biased, having nothing to do with at least some kind of legitimacy. Therefore, I am very skeptical about this decision and consider it to be as idiotic as possible and to undermine the reputation of the ECHR," Lugovoy said.

Lugovoy, accused by the British authorities of murdering Litvinenko, drew attention to the fact that London had not responded to any request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, although Russian law enforcement agencies had responded the British requests.

Lugovoy also recalled that in November 2006, the group of British specialists had flown to Moscow, met with him and took all the testimony.

"At the same time, the British justice itself prevented an objective investigation in every way," the lawmaker said.

Litvinenko, who had fled Russia to the United Kingdom, died in November 2006 in London shortly after receiving British citizenship. His health began to worsen after drinking tea with Lugovoy, who was then a Russian businessman, and another entrepreneur, Dmitri Kovtun. After Litvinenko's death, the examination revealed a significant amount of radioactive polonium-210 in his organism. Lugovoy became a prime suspect in the British case but denied all charges. The ECHR agreed with the UK inquiry's findings. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the case was politicized, and the investigation process was not transparent.