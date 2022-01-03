UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - ECOWAS Planning Extraordinary Summit On Mali Next Sunday - Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE - ECOWAS Planning Extraordinary Summit on Mali Next Sunday - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary summit on Mali on January 9, the ECOWAS Commission informs.

"An Extraordinary Summit on Mali will be held on Sunday January 9, 2022 in Accra, Republic of Ghana," Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana and current ECOWAS chairman, has instructed a mediator to travel to Mali's capital, Bamako, on January 5. Akufo-Addo had received a draft election schedule from the Malian delegation.

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop announced in November that presidential and parliamentary elections initially scheduled for early 2022 in Mali would be postponed due to the volatile security situation across the country.

Mali has experienced two military coups in the past two years.

In August 2020, a group of Malian soldiers started a mutiny at the Kati military base near Bamako.

Insurgents kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials, including then-President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, who later dissolved the government and parliament.

In September 2020, the parties agreed on a transition period that would last for 18 months, leading to parliamentary elections. Bah N'Daw, a former defense minister, was appointed as interim president. However, in late May 2021, Mali saw its second coup, as then-Vice President Assimi Goita ousted the new president and prime minister for allegedly violating the transitional charter. He was appointed as interim president by the constitutional court and announced that presidential and parliamentary elections would be held in 2022.

ECOWAS, West Africa's main political and economic bloc, has been pressing Mali to respect its commitment to hold presidential and legislative elections in February 2022. However, according to French media reports, the transition process in Mali could take up to five years to complete.

Related Topics

Election Africa Prime Minister Parliament Accra Mali Kati Bamako Ghana January February May August September November Sunday 2020 Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

19 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

1 day ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.