UPDATE - Ecuador Rules Out Presence of Coronavirus in Suspicious Patient - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health has denied the presence of coronavirus in the county, after reports of one suspected case, the ministry has announced.

"The National Government, through the Ministry of Public Health, discards the presence in Ecuador of the New Coronavirus," the health ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ministry said that there was a patient with a suspected case of coronavirus in Ecuador.

At a Tuesday press conference, Ecuador's Public Health Minister Catalina Andramuno ruled out the presence of coronavirus in the patient, saying that negative test results had been received from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"So far it is ruled out that the coronavirus has entered Ecuador since today we have received the results of the suspicious case from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States," Andramuno told reporters.

According to the minister, the patient is a 49-year-old Chinese citizen who arrived in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, from Hong Kong on January 21. A few days later he was taken to the hospital with a cough and fever, among other symptoms. The patient was found to have viral pneumonia and tested positive for hepatitis B.

Outside of China, coronavirus cases have been reported in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the middle East. No coronavirus cases have so far been reported in South America. Overall, over 20,000 novel coronavirus cases have been registered in China. More than 400 people have died from the disease, almost all of them in China.