UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - EFE News Agency Says 5 Employees In Cuba Lost Press Accreditation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

UPDATE - EFE News Agency Says 5 Employees in Cuba Lost Press Accreditation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) The Spanish EFE news agency has reported that five of its journalists in Cuba had their media accreditation revoked by the country's authorities ahead of the unauthorized protest scheduled for the next week.

According to the agency, three editors, a photographer and a cameraman were called to the International Press Center in Havana where they were informed about their credentials being withdrawn, without clarifying whether this was temporary or indefinite.

EFE noted that the Cuban authorities already revoked press credentials from the agency's editorial coordinator in Havana a month and a half ago without explaining the decision.

The agency has also reported, citing government sources, that the Spanish Foreign Ministry summoned on Sunday Cuba's charge d'affaires to receive from them an explanation for the decision.

On Monday, the Cuban opposition is planning to hold marches in cities across the island to demand release of political prisoners and in support of the rights of Cubans and democratic ways to resolve differences.

In July, Cuba saw its largest protests since 1994, sparked by anger over shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities.

Related Topics

Protest Havana Cuba July Sunday Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External Affairs of India

1 hour ago
 National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitu ..

National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitude earthquake in southern Iran

1 hour ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes Interna ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes International Forum on Diplomatic Tra ..

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing i ..

Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing international cooperation, dial ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.