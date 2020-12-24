UPDATE - Egypt Plans to Open Consulate General in Southern Libya - Statement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Egypt will open its consulate general in southern Libya in the Fezzan region, the region's representatives said in a statement following talks in Cairo.

A delegation of sheikhs and tribal elders from southern Libya arrived in Egypt on Tuesday to discuss ways to resolve the Libyan crisis. In the Egyptian capital, representatives of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service and Foreign Ministry are holding talks with Libyan public figures.

"An Egyptian consulate will be opened in the south of Libya to facilitate services for citizens of the two countries. The possibility of operating flights between Sabha airport (a city in southern Libya) and Egyptian airports is also being discussed," the delegation said in a statement.

Currently consular assistance in Libya to hundreds of thousands of Egyptians who traditionally come to work to the neighboring country is provided by the consular section of the Egyptian Embassy in Tripoli and the Consulate General in Benghazi.

In Libya, confrontation continues between the Government of National Accord (GNA), which controls Tripoli and territories in the west of the country, and the Libyan National Army (LNA), under the command of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which cooperates with the parliament sitting in the country's east.

The GNA is supported by Turkey and Qatar, and the LNA is backed by Egypt and the UAE. The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that the goal of the efforts in Libya should be the restoration of the country's sovereignty and statehood.