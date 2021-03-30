UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Egyptian President Visiting Suez Canal As Navigation Resumes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:39 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi is visiting the Suez Canal in the city of Ismailia on Tuesday, a day after successful refloating of the Ever Given container ship and resumption of the navigation.

"President Abdel Fattah Sisi will ... inspect the Maritime Training and Simulation Center, affiliated to the SCA, in Ismailia," Bassam Rady, the Egyptian leader's spokesperson, stated in a press release.

On March 23, the Suez Canal was blocked by the 224,000-tonne and 400 meters-long (1,300 feet) megaship Ever Given sailing from China to the Netherlands. The ship ran aground amid high winds and a sandstorm that affected visibility.

On Monday, the Ever Given was dislodged by tugboats, allowing to resume navigation in the canal. Later in the day, Egypt announced its plans to demand compensation from the owner of the Ever Given.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) reported an estimated 422 ships waiting for the navigation to resume. As of Tuesday morning, the works to clear the backlog have already been underway.

"Details are not announced by the SCA in advance, but convoys in both directions are running around the clock until the backlog of vessels is cleared," the Gulf Agency Company, the operator of the Suez Canal, stated in a press release.

According to the GAC, 37 vessels that had been waiting to pass midway at the Great Bitter Lakes since March 23, exited the canal on Tuesday morning. Six remaining ships at the lakes are set to resume their transit mid-day, while another 36 ships have entered the canal.

