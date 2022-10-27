UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Elon Musk Updates His Twitter Bio To 'Chief Twit,' Visits Twitter Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 01:00 AM

UPDATE - Elon Musk Updates His Twitter Bio to 'Chief Twit,' Visits Twitter Headquarters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday updated his Twitter biography to "Chief Twit" ahead of the reported closing deal on the acquisition of the social media company later this week.

Musk also posted to Twitter a video of himself entering the social media company's main office in San Francisco, California holding a sink. "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in," he wrote in the tweet.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Musk informed the relevant debt bankers of his intention to close the acquisition deal of Twitter by Friday.

The bankers are finalizing a $13 billion credit agreement to bring the acquisition deal closer to completion, the report said.

Musk's purchase of Twitter was delayed by legal disputes between himself and the company about the number of fake accounts on its social media platform, which Musk alleged was much higher than the company reported.

Earlier this month, Musk decided to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter as part of his attempt to create "X, the everything app."

Also on Monday, Twitter employees sent a letter demanding that Musk and the company's board of Directors keep their jobs and relevant benefits if the deal to acquire the social media platform goes through amid rumors of a planned layoff of 75% of the workforce.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Company San Francisco Elon Musk Agreement Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

47 minutes ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

47 minutes ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

48 minutes ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

48 minutes ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

56 minutes ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.