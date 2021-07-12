MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) England's Football Association (FA) on Monday condemned racist attacks on the national team players on social media after losing the Euro 2020 final.

The Independent has reported earlier in the day that England football players Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were targeted on social media after a series of failed penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, which contributed to England's defeat.

"The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media," the official statement reads.

The association stressed that "anyone behind such disgusting behavior is not welcome in following the team," while pledging to support the affected players and punish those responsible. The governing body of England's football has further urged social media platforms to ban users over racist remarks and cooperate on collecting evidence for legal prosecution in a bid to "stamp discrimination out of the game.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took to the social media on Monday morning to condemn the racist attacks on Saka, Sancho and Rashford, the three youngest players of the team.

"I am disgusted that @England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media. It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable," Johnson tweeted.

The national team has also expressed indignation at the online racist attacks on the players.

The London police, in turn, announced its plans to investigate cases of online racist abuse against the football players.