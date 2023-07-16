Open Menu

UPDATE - English-French Singer, Actress Jane Birkin Dies Aged 76 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2023 | 09:40 PM

UPDATE - English-French Singer, Actress Jane Birkin Dies Aged 76 - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) English-French singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, French BFMTV broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The star was found dead by her caregiver at her home in Paris, according to the report.

Birkin, born December 14, 1946, in London, earned international recognition for her decade-long musical and romantic partnership with French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. She also had a successful career as an actress in British and French movie industry.

French President Emmanuel Macron and a number of French politicians offered their condolences following the news of Birkin's death, calling her an "icon" and expressing gratitude for her creative legacy.

"Because she personified freedom, singing the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon... She bequeathed to us melodies and images that will never leave us," Macron wrote on Twitter.

He also called Birkin a "perfect actress with gentle voice."

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called the singer "an unforgettable icon with a unique voice and charm" on her Twitter account and thanked her for the "emotions evoked and a legacy that will live forever."

The president of the French lower house, Yael Braun-Pivet, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and other politicians expressed their condolences as well.

Jane Birkin starred in over 80 films and released 20 music albums in her career.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Film And Movies Music Twitter Died London Paris December Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

14 minutes ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

29 minutes ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

59 minutes ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

4 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

5 hours ago
In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

6 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

6 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From World