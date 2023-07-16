UPDATE - English-French Singer, Actress Jane Birkin Dies Aged 76 - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) English-French singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, French BFMTV broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The star was found dead by her caregiver at her home in Paris, according to the report.

Birkin, born December 14, 1946, in London, earned international recognition for her decade-long musical and romantic partnership with French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. She also had a successful career as an actress in British and French movie industry.

French President Emmanuel Macron and a number of French politicians offered their condolences following the news of Birkin's death, calling her an "icon" and expressing gratitude for her creative legacy.

"Because she personified freedom, singing the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon... She bequeathed to us melodies and images that will never leave us," Macron wrote on Twitter.

He also called Birkin a "perfect actress with gentle voice."

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called the singer "an unforgettable icon with a unique voice and charm" on her Twitter account and thanked her for the "emotions evoked and a legacy that will live forever."

The president of the French lower house, Yael Braun-Pivet, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and other politicians expressed their condolences as well.

Jane Birkin starred in over 80 films and released 20 music albums in her career.