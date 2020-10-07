UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Erdogan Announces Reopening Of Coast In Abandoned Disputed Town In North Cyprus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

UPDATE - Erdogan Announces Reopening of Coast in Abandoned Disputed Town in North Cyprus

ANKARA/ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The partially-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is reopening the coastline of the abandoned town of Varosha (known in Turkey as Maras) for visitors on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Varosha, once a popular destination, turned into a ghost town after a split of Cyprus following the Turkish invasion in 1974.

Recently, the TRNC has announced plans to reopen the Varosha coast for tourists, despite the United Nations Security Council resolutions, which condemn all resettlement attempts in the area.

"From Thursday, residents of Northern Cyprus will be able to visit the coastline of Maras [Varosha]. Marash should be fully open, but property rights must be respected. The Maras area surely belongs to Northern Cyprus," Erdogan said during a joint press conference with TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar.

Nicosia is concerned with the TRNC's and Turkey's "provocative and illegal" plans to reopen parts of Varosha, according to Cypriot Foreign Ministry spokesman Kyriakos Kousios. The spokesman added that Cyprus plans to contact the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and other international organizations regarding the situation.

The Greek Foreign Ministry also condemned the decision to reopen Varosha's coastline in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"Greece strongly condemns Turkey's decision to allow entry to the Varosha coast. This decision violates UN Security Council resolutions and Greece intends to strengthen all relevant actions of Cyprus," the ministry said.

A presidential election is scheduled for October 11 in Northern Cyprus and Tatar is among the candidates.

