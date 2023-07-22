ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Venezuela in the coming period, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday.

"We are continuing our preparations for the visit of Mr. President (Erdogan) to Venezuela in the coming period. My visit to Venezuela is also on the agenda in the context of these preparations," Fidan told a joint news conference with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil.

Fidan did not specify the dates of the upcoming visit.

During the meeting in Istanbul, Fidan and Gil discussed further steps to improve Turkish-Venezuelan economic relations to reach the goal of $3 billion in trade. The ministers also paid attention to strengthening cooperation in energy, tourism, agriculture and culture, the Turkish Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The sides signed an agreement on the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments during the visit, the ministry added.

At the meeting, Fidan also said that Turkey was ready to mediate negotiations between the Venezuelan authorities and the opposition.

"Turkey is against unilateral sanctions against Venezuela and foreign interference attempts.

We support the dialog between the Venezuelan government and the opposition and are always ready to play our constructive role," Fidan told the news conference.

In January 2019, Venezuela was plunged into a political crisis when the former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power.

The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela, while Russia, China, Turkey, and other nations have been supporting Maduro.

Maduro has earlier said that the government would be engaged in talks with the opposition, including the Unitary Platform, which represents the extreme right-wing opposition. The Venezuelan authorities and the opposition resumed negotiations earlier this week in Brussels. In November 2022, the sides reached a deal on addressing the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, including an agreement on the continuation of talks focused on elections to be held in 2024.