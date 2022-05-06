UPDATE - Esper Says Trump Proposed Bombing Mexico, Putting 250,000 US Troops on Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Former Defense Department Secretary Mark Esper confirmed in an interview that President Donald Trump's administration wanted to deploy 250,000 active-duty US troops to the southern border to deter migrant caravans.

"(Then-Trump adviser) Stephen Miller, we're in a meeting waiting for the President to come out, we're standing around the resolute desk and he's behind me and this voice just starts talking about caravans are coming and we need to get troops to the border and that we need a quarter of a million troops," Esper told CBS news in a video clip released on Thursday.

Esper, after realizing the request was serious, said he told the Trump adviser that the Department of Homeland Security could handle the caravans headed to the border. However, according to Esper, Miller responded by saying, "no, we need a quarter of a million troops."

Esper said defense officials in his department had been working on the plan without his knowing but he immediately terminated it when Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley discovered it was in the works.

Moreover, Esper added, the United States did not have 250,000 troops to send to the border.

"And to do what?" the former defense chief asked rhetorically.

The plan was reportedly proposed in the spring of 2020 as an influx of migrants arrived on the US southern border seeking asylum.

If the deployment was approved, it would have been the largest use of the American military inside the United States since the US Civil War.

According to The New York Times, citing Esper's soon to be released book, Trump asked about potentially launching missiles into Mexico to destroy drug labs and eliminate cartels while maintaining that it could be kept secret.

The US president felt the Mexican government was incapable of slowing the flow of drugs, Esper wrote in the book previewed by the Times on Thursday.

"They don't have control of their own country," Esper quotes Trump as saying in his book, according to the report.

Esper's book, "A Sacred Oath," is scheduled to be released on May 10.