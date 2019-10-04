UPDATE - Esper, Turkish Counterpart Commit to Coordinated Military Operations in Syria - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in a telephone call agreed to remain fully committed to coordinated military operations between both countries in Syria, Defense Department Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar held a phone call October 3," Hoffman said on Thursday. "Secretary Esper and Minister Akar acknowledged the progress made on the implementation of a security mechanism in northeast Syria and affirmed the mechanism as the way to secure the border in a sustainable manner, ensure the Global Coalition can prevent an ISIS [Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia] resurgence."

Hoffman emphasized that the two officials said they remain fully committed to the close coordination of military operations.

Hoffman also said Esper and Akar discussed the situation in northeast Syria, regional security and bilateral defense cooperation.

Turkey, in its turn, said that it was committed to establishing a safe zone near its southern border to the east of the Euphrates river in Syria but warned against hampering the process.

"Minister Akar stated the following ... A Peace Corridor / Safe Zone that is cleared from heavy weapons and terrorists along the border in a depth of approximately 30 km.

[18.7 miles] in the east of the Euphrates must be established. In case of any delay or stalling, these activities will be terminated and that Turkey is firmly determined on this issue," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement released late on Thursday.

Turkey said it sought to fully end the presence of members of the Islamic State terror group, as well as Kurdish-led PKK, PYD and YPG groups and other terrorists operating in the north of Syria.

Ankara expected Washington to completely end its support for the Kurdish-led groups, the statement read.

Moreover, Turkey emphasized that it wanted to bring safety not only to its citizens but also to various ethnic and religious groups in Syria, including Arabs, Kurds, Yazidis and Chaldeans.

Relations between Washington and Ankara have been strained over US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters given that Turkey regards the Syrian Kurdish units as part of the separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.

In August, Ankara and Washington reached a long-promised agreement on a safe zone along Syria's border with Turkey.

Damascus opposes the plan, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of international law.