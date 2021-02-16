UPDATE - Estonian Parliament Urges EU to Develop Policy of Sanctions Against Russia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Estonian parliament adopted a statement in support of civic freedoms in Russia, calling for the development of a policy of anti-Russian sanctions, the republic's supreme legislative body said in a statement.

A total of 62 lawmakers voted for the adoption of the statement, three were against, one abstained. Twenty-eight did not vote, 7 were absent.

There are 101 lawmakers in parliament in total.

"The European Union must cooperate closely with the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and other Western democracies in shaping its policy regarding Russia," the statement said.

"A practical and mutually respectful dialogue with Russia is only possible if Russia respects its international commitments and abandons its aggressive foreign policy that undermines the territorial integrity of its neighbors," it said.