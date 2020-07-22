UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Plane Catches Fire At Shanghai Airport - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:50 PM

UPDATE - Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Plane Catches Fire at Shanghai Airport - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A fire has broken out on an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane at Shanghai's international airport, the Global Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet's Twitter account, the incident occurred in the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. A video of a burning plane is embedded in the tweet.

The fire has caused the airport to stop its ground services for an hour, according to the Jiao Tong Bao newspaper that cited an airport employee.

"We provide information on particular flights. There are departures, arrivals as well as delayed flights," an airport hotline employee told Sputnik when asked about the fire's effect on the airport's functioning.

The cause of the blaze is currently undetermined.

Related Topics

Fire Twitter Shanghai Airport Employment

Recent Stories

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

20 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

21 minutes ago

DIB reports net profit of AED2.1 bn in H1 2020

24 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police register FIR against man who tor ..

34 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,660 new COVID-19 cases

39 minutes ago

Russia's crackdown on free expression in five case ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.