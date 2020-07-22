UPDATE - Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Plane Catches Fire at Shanghai Airport - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A fire has broken out on an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane at Shanghai's international airport, the Global Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet's Twitter account, the incident occurred in the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. A video of a burning plane is embedded in the tweet.

The fire has caused the airport to stop its ground services for an hour, according to the Jiao Tong Bao newspaper that cited an airport employee.

"We provide information on particular flights. There are departures, arrivals as well as delayed flights," an airport hotline employee told Sputnik when asked about the fire's effect on the airport's functioning.

The cause of the blaze is currently undetermined.