UPDATE - EU Agrees on 10th Sanctions Package Against Russia - Swedish Presidency of EU Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Countries of the European Union have agreed on the new sanctions package against Russia, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said.

"Today, the EU approved the 10th package of Russian sanctions," the Swedish presidency said on Twitter on Friday, adding that this package is "the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions" imposed by EU member-states.

The sanctions include tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use and technology, restrictions against a number of individuals and entities that are "spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war," as well as measures against "Russian disinformation."

The Swedish presidency of the EU Council said that the European Union "will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes."

Bloomberg reported citing diplomatic sources that the sanctions should be officially approved on Saturday morning.

The European Union failed to negotiate the 10th sanctions package against Russia on Thursday, and the talks continued on Friday. Polish media reported this week that Poland was not happy with the latest draft of the 10th package of EU sanctions. Germany, supported by Italy, had reportedly introduced exceptions that Poland believed rendered the restrictions too weak.

Poland's Permanent Representative to the EU Andrzej Sados reportedly said on Friday that Poland approved the 10th package of sanctions on a number of conditions, including possible future restrictions against Belarus, work on restrictions against the Russian nuclear industry, as well as the Russian diamond industry.

The EU has so far approved nine packages of sanctions against Russia, which include financial and trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions. The bloc's personal sanctions against Russia currently apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations.

Russia has been able to largely withstand the sanctions pressure that the European Union and its allies have been piling on it since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in February, 2022. The United Nations estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3% last year (versus the projected 15%).

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is part of the West's long-term strategy, while sanctions have instead hit the entire global economy and worsened the lives of millions of people.