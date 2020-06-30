UPDATE - EU Ambassador Must Leave Venezuela After EU Sanctions' Reinforcement - Maduro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The head of the EU mission in Venezuela, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, must leave the country after the EU decision to strengthen sanctions against Caracas, President Nicolas Maduro said.

In a speech broadcast on Twitter, the president criticized the decision to expand the EU sanctions list against a number of Venezuelan officials.

"I decided to give the EU ambassador in Caracas 72 hours to leave the country," Maduro said.

"Enough colonialism on the part of Europe," he said.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza earlier said his ministry condemned the European Union's decision to expand the sanctions list and reserved the right to respond in kind.

The Council of the EU on Monday added 11 leading Venezuelan officials to the list of those subject to restrictive measures, because of "their role in acts and decisions undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela."