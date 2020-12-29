UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Says UK Withdrawal From Erasmus Program A Setback For London

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

UPDATE - EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Says UK Withdrawal From Erasmus Program a Setback For London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday told  the France Info broadcaster that London's refusal to sign an agreement with the European Union on the Erasmus student exchange program during post-Brexit talks was influenced by its own plan to establish a "competing" education scheme in the near future, calling such decision "a failure" for the United Kingdom.

London announced its decision to pull out of Erasmus on Thursday and replace it with a new scheme named Turing after UK famous computer science developer.

" It is a failure, but a failure for the British because it is they who have chosen not to participate," Barnier said, adding that the UK will spend about three years setting up the new program.

The politician explained that the UK proposal to participate in the Erasmus scheme "a la carte" at a time-line chosen by London was unacceptable for the 27-nation bloc.

The Erasmus project was introduced in 1987 and to date involves 37 countries and more than 5,000 higher educational institutions. Some 6 million students have participated in the program since its launch.

Barnier has also said that he wished to return to the Republicans center-right political party and serve for the good of France.

"I want to use the energy I still have to work for my country. I will try to bring my stone in my political family [the Republicans]," he said.

Barnier served on many key interim and European political posts, including ministerial positions in France before he was appointed Brexit chief negotiator.

The EU and the UK struck a post-Brexit trade agreement on Thursday, a week before the transition period expired. However, the deal is still requires the approval of European Council, the European Parliament and UK lawmakers to become effective.

