UPDATE - EU, China Achieve Progress in Talks on Investment Agreement - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The European Union and China have achieved progress in talks on a Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) that could be signed soon, Belgian news agency Belga reported.

On Monday, Brussels hosted a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the EU, which, among other things, discussed the prospect of concluding an investment agreement with China.

The agency said citing a European diplomat that following the meeting, not a single European representative had spoken in favor of stopping the process.

The European Commission informed the Permanent Representatives of the progress in negotiations with China, including on improving working conditions.

Talks on an EU-China investment agreement were launched back in 2013. It is designed to guarantee the protection of mutual investments, respect for intellectual property, and ensure transparency in matters of government subsidies to companies. The EU earlier said unbalanced trade and investment relations remained with China. Brussels insists that European companies in China should enjoy the same opportunities as Chinese ones in Europe.

An agreement on EU-China investment was expected to be signed by the end of 2020.