UPDATE - EU-China Summit Scheduled for September in Leipzig Postponed Over COVID - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel held phone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Council President Charles Michel, the sides agreed to postpone the EU-China summit, due on September 14 in Leipzig, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"The EU-China meeting planned for September 14, 2020 in Leipzig was at the center of both telephone conversations. The three sides emphasized the importance of this intention. They agreed that the meeting could not be held by the due date because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, but would be held later," Seibert told reporters.

He said the details of the summit would be agreed in the near future.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 379,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 6.2 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally amounts to some 6.4 million, with over 384,000 deaths and more than 2.7 million recoveries.