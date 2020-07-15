UPDATE - EU Commission Vice President Says COVID-19 Pandemic in Europe at Manageable Level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The public health measures adopted by the EU countries within the last four months have helped bring the COVID-19 pandemic to a manageable level, allowing Europe to strengthen its response capabilities in the face of a possible second wave, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday.

"In the last four months, public health measures helped bring the pandemic down to a level manageable by our national health systems ... this current period now of lower transmission rates is for the EU also an opportunity to reinforce our capacity of response," Schinas said at a press conference on the preparedness for possible future outbreaks of COVID-19.

He added that the short-term measures that the Commission proposes would make it possible to do without an across-the-board lockdown.

The proposals include increased coordination, inclusiveness and the reduction of risks of COVID-19 coexisting with the seasonal flu.

The vice president refers to immediate short-term measures presented by the European Commission on Wednesday to strengthen the bloc's health preparedness for future COVID-19 outbreaks since a continued vigilance and fast response are needed to contain the virus and avoid future generalized lockdowns.

"The Communication focuses on all necessary actions needed to enhance preparedness, including testing and contact tracing, improved public health surveillance and widened access to medical countermeasures such as personal protective equipment, medicines and medical devices. Actions also include measures on healthcare surge capacity, non-pharmaceutical countermeasures, support to minorities and vulnerable persons, and activities to reduce the burden of seasonal influenza," the commission said in a press release.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Europe has 1.59 million cases of the coronavirus disease with nearly 180,000 deaths.