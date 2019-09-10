(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Exceptions on Russian energy giant Gazprom's access to the OPAL gas pipeline, adopted by the EU in 2009, will re-enter into force since the EU court overturned a later decision of the European Commission on the pipeline, an EC spokesperson told Sputnik.

The EU court earlier in the day canceled the ruling that allowed Gazprom to use a larger portion of the OPAL pipeline.

"The Commission takes note of today's Court ruling on the revised OPAL exemption decision. The principle of energy solidarity is highly valued by the European Commission and as found by the Court will need to be assessed explicitly in future exemption decisions... As the revised Commission decision has been annulled, there is no legal void, the 2009 exemption decision is now again applicable," the spokesperson said.