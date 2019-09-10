UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - EU Court Ruling Means Return To EC 2009 Decision On Gazprom's Access To OPAL Capacities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

UPDATE - EU Court Ruling Means Return to EC 2009 Decision on Gazprom's Access to OPAL Capacities

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Exceptions on Russian energy giant Gazprom's access to the OPAL gas pipeline, adopted by the EU in 2009, will re-enter into force since the EU court overturned a later decision of the European Commission on the pipeline, an EC spokesperson told Sputnik.

The EU court earlier in the day canceled the ruling that allowed Gazprom to use a larger portion of the OPAL pipeline.

"The Commission takes note of today's Court ruling on the revised OPAL exemption decision. The principle of energy solidarity is highly valued by the European Commission and as found by the Court will need to be assessed explicitly in future exemption decisions... As the revised Commission decision has been annulled, there is no legal void, the 2009 exemption decision is now again applicable," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Russia Gas Court

Recent Stories

Lacertid lizards may be unable to cope with climat ..

18 seconds ago

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Letter of the New Season&#039; Follow-Up Com ..

1 hour ago

Ajman CP receives new French Consul-General

2 hours ago

VAT claims processed only via Federal Tax Authorit ..

4 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi Children&#039;s Library, a ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.