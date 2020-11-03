UPDATE - EU Decries Kabul University Attack, Says Perpetrators Must Be Held to Account

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The European Union strongly denounces Monday's attack on Kabul University and calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, the European External Action Service said.

"Today's attack against Kabul University is a despicable act of terrorism. The European Union condemns it in strongest possible terms ...Targeting innocent civilians is a breach of International Humanitarian Law and the perpetrators must be held to account. We call for all attacks to cease immediately," spokesperson Nabila Massrali said in a statement.

The Indian prime minister also decried the attack.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack at Kabul University today.

Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured. We will continue to support Afghanistan's brave struggle against terrorism," Narendra Modi tweeted.

On Monday, an armed attack on the law department of Kabul University left 19 people killed and 12 others injured. Three militants were eliminated as a result of a six-hour operation.

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. It marks the second assault on an educational institution in Kabul in less than 10 days. On October 24, an IS-claimed bomb blast at an education center in the Afghan capital left over 20 people killed, most of whom were teen students.