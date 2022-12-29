UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - EU Health Ministers Call For Joint Stance On China Over COVID-19 Surge

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 07:18 PM

UPDATE - EU Health Ministers Call for Joint Stance on China Over COVID-19 Surge

EU health ministers agreed Thursday that member states should act as one to head off a potential threat of COVID-19 coming from China after it eased coronavirus restrictions.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) EU health ministers agreed Thursday that member states should act as one to head off a potential threat of COVID-19 coming from China after it eased coronavirus restrictions.

"Coordination of national responses to serious cross border threats to health is crucial. Today, the EU Health Security Committee met to discuss the COVID-19 situation in China with EU/EEA Member States. We need to act jointly & will continue our discussions," the EU health authority said on social media.

After much pressure at home, China eased COVID-19 curbs on public life in late November despite a surge in infections. There have been calls in the EU for a joint stance as the bloc braces for a rise in travelers coming to Europe for the Chinese New Year.

Italy, which ordered mandatory COVID-19 testing for all Chinese arrivals on Wednesday, has asked the EU authorities to follow suit with a bloc-level mandate, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.

She said Italy's domestic regulation may turn out to be ineffective "if not adopted at the European level."

"I asked (Italian Health Minister Orazio) Schillaci to apply to the EU for such measures, and he did so immediately. We hope that the EU will work in this direction," Meloni said at a press conference.

China has eased some of its notorious COVID-19 restrictions in a series of announcements since last week, despite skyrocketing infection rates and in the wake of nationwide protests against excessively strict controls. Media have alleged, citing Chinese health sources, that the daily increase in cases counts dozens of millions.

