UPDATE - EU Leaders Condemn Coup In Myanmar, Call For Release Of Detained, Respect Of Election

Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:20 PM

UPDATE - EU Leaders Condemn Coup in Myanmar, Call For Release of Detained, Respect of Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) European Union leadership reacted in condemnation to the events unfolding in Myanmar on Monday, urging the release of those detained and compliance with the disputed election results.

"I strongly condemn the coup in #Myanmar and call on the military to release all who have been unlawfully detained in raids across the country," President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said in a tweet, adding that the democratic process must be restored.

The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, echoed Michel in issuing a strong condemnation and called to respect the election and the constitution.

"Election results and constitution must be respected. Myanmar's people want democracy. The EU stands with them," Borrell tweeted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined senior EU officials in denouncing the events in Myanmar.

"The legitimate civilian government must be restored, in line with the country's constitution & the November elections. I call for the immediate & unconditional release of all those detained," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, media outlets reported that both State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in an early morning raid. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy emerged victorious in Myanmar's November 8 election, the second since the end of military rule in the country in 2011.

Myanmar's military has accused the government of conducting the election fraudulently and vowed last week to "take action."

