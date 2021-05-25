UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - EU Leaders Instruct Borrell To Prepare Report On Relations With Russia For Summit In June

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:30 AM

UPDATE - EU Leaders Instruct Borrell to Prepare Report on Relations With Russia for Summit in June

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) EU leaders have instructed EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to prepare a report on relations with Russia for the summit in June, according to conclusions of the European summit.

"The European Council reaffirms its commitment to the five principles governing EU policy vis-a-vis Russia. It invites the High Representative and the Commission to present a report with policy options on EU-Russia relations, in line with these principles, with a view to its meeting in June 2021," the document said.

"The EU will continue coordination with like-minded partners," it said.

In 2016, the EU adopted five principles that all member states are guided by when interacting with Russia. The principles, in particular, include full implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, strengthening cooperation with the EU's eastern partners, ensuring the EU energy security, developing European-Russian cooperation on international issues of interest to the EU, and, finally, supporting civil society in Russia and relations between Russian and EU citizens.

