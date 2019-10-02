UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - EU Ready To Counter Possible US Trade Measures On Airbus - Commissioner

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:20 PM

UPDATE - EU Ready to Counter Possible US Trade Measures on Airbus - Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) If the United States imposes trade sanctions on the European Union as part of the Airbus case in the World Trade Organization (WTO), Brussels is ready to respond with similar measures, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, WTO arbitration allowed the United States to introduce retaliatory trade measures worth $7.5 billion a year against the European Union over what it saw as illegal subsidies to European aircraft manufacturing company Airbus.

"The European Union takes note of the decision of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) arbitration panel in the Airbus case, and the level of possible countermeasures," Malmstrom said.

The WTO dispute settlement system found that both EU and US aircraft manufacturers were receiving unlawful subsidies, she noted.

"In the parallel Boeing case, the EU will in some months equally be granted rights to impose countermeasures against the U.S. as a result of its continued failure to comply with WTO rules. A preliminary list of U.S. products to be considered for countermeasures was published last April," the commissioner said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin that the European Union should wait for Washington's reaction and actions after the WTO decision.

"We will wait for action from the US administration. According to WTO rules, we lost, that is, this is not an arbitrary question, but according to international law, the decision that imposes a burden on Airbus must be ascertained with regret.

We'll see how the Americans will react," Merkel said.

The mutual introduction of US and EU trade measures over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing would be counterproductive and harmful to global trade, Bernd Lange, head of the European Parliament's international trade committee, said.

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the introduction of US sanctions against the European Union would be a political and economic mistake.

"A friendly resolution of the Boeing/Airbus dispute is the right decision. US sanctions would be an economic and political mistake. We and our European partners are ready to answer them in a firm manner within the WTO," Le Maire wrote on Twitter.

The EU-US brawl over subsidies to Airbus, which is the long time rival of US Boeing, started back in 2004 when Washington first turned to the WTO. In 2011, the organization revealed that Airbus had received $18 billion in subsidies from the bloc from 1968-2006.

The United States insists that the subsidized financing, which is aimed at helping Airbus launch all of its models, caused drops in Boeing sales and also resulted in the loss of its market share in countries across the world.

The European Union, in turn, has been accusing the United States of providing Boeing with unfair support, including through tax concessions, and has also been dealing with the issue at the WTO. According to the organization, the United States, notably, gave Boeing more than $5 billion in subsidies from 1989-2006.

