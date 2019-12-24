UPDATE - EU Stance on Russia Opening Rail Traffic on Crimean Bridge 'Absurd' - Crimean Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The head of Crimea's Civic Chamber, Grigory Ioffe, has called the European Union's stance on the Crimean bridge "absurd" after Brussels scolded Moscow for launching train traffic on this link connecting the peninsula with mainland Russia "without Ukraine's consent."

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated the new track by riding a train from the Crimean port of Kerch to Taman in Russia's Krasnodar Region. The EU swiftly slammed the opening of the bridge's rail section without Kiev's "consent" as another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty by Russia.

"Linking Crimea by a bridge with mainland Russia has been historically justified. Plans to build this bridge existed for several centuries. And now we hear these completely idiotic statements. In their Russophobia and desire to curtail Russia's influence in the world, they reach the point of absurdity," Ioffe told Sputnik.

He recalled that the EU had kept silent when Kiev had introduced various forms of blockades of the peninsula, including the transport one by completely suspending rail traffic. Against this backdrop, the EU's criticism of the bridge that has opened up new opportunities for the region looks strange, according to the Crimean official.

"I am convinced that as time passes, the same EU countries will recognize the Crimean bridge as a transport phenomenon," Ioffe added.

Ekaterina Altabaeva, a Russian upper house member representing the Crimean city of Sevastopol, echoed the view that the EU reaction to the Crimean bridge's construction was cynical. She recalled that the peninsula had gone through Kiev's transport, water and energy blockade.

"And nobody noticed it in Europe. It's cynical, it is not even a policy of double standards. The most cynical is the attitude toward the people who live in this territory.

No one [in Europe] cared about our choice," Altabaeva told Sputnik.

According to the lawmaker, all Western countries understand that Crimea's reunification with Russia was a fair and lawful act. The latest EU statement looks far-fetched because it does not take into account the realities and rights of Crimean people, she added.

Ruslan Balbek, a Russian lower house lawmaker representing the peninsula, in turn, said that the Crimean bridge's construction was Russia's internal affair, meaning that the EU had no right to tell the country what the latter should do in its waters.

"The EU uses outdated data. Crimea has been a part of Russia for over five years. As for what we should build in our territorial waters and whom to allow in, this is an internal affair of the Russian Federation. So, the bridge has been built, the logistics has been in place, and no EU statements or Kiev's protests will hinder it," Balbek told Sputnik.

He added that all Ukrainian vessels had the right to sail through the Kerch Strait should they get relevant permission from Russia.

The 19-kilometer (about 12 miles) Crimean Bridge is the longest one in Russia and Europe. Putin inaugurated its road section in May 2018. Cargo rail traffic is expected to begin next July. The Crimean authorities hope the bridge will make the region a year-round resort and bolster its economy.

Crimea rejoined Russia in the spring of 2014 when over 97 percent of the peninsula's voters backed reunification in a referendum. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."