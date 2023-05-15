UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - EU To Discuss 11th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia At G7 Summit - EU Commission Head

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

UPDATE - EU to Discuss 11th Package of Sanctions Against Russia at G7 Summit - EU Commission Head

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The European Union will discuss the existing and future sanctions against Russia at the  G7 summit scheduled to take place in Japan from May 19-21, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"Then, in the G7, we will also discuss sanctions and we will, of course, take stock of the existing sanctions and the future measures. The (EU) commission has proposed the 11th package of sanctions, it is focused mainly on enforcement and anti-circumvention and this, of course, is as always very closely coordinated with other G7 (members) that are building also similar packages," von der Leyen said at a press conference ahead of the summit.

The EU has witnessed a sharp increase in EU trade with some countries in recent months, a discrepancy between the supply of goods from the EU in transit through Russia and their arrival in third countries, the commission head said. Therefore, the new sanctions will strengthen restrictions on the transit of dual-use goods to third countries through Russia, as well as restrict the export of such goods to certain third countries.

"Regarding third countries that buy directly in the European Union and then potentially deliver sanctioned goods to Russia, here too the discussion is basically a warning that we are serious about our sanction that we could ban these goods from going to that third country if there is clear evidence that this is a circumvention of sanctions and deliveries to Russia," von der Leyen said.

On May 8, the European Commission confirmed that the proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions had been sent out to EU member states. According to the commission head, it will enable EU member states to prohibit the export of a number of goods to third countries in case of suspicion of their participation in circumventing sanctions against Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Buy Japan May From

Recent Stories

Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows facilitates entry o ..

Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows facilitates entry of over 3,500 dhows in 2023

7 minutes ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khanâ€™s wife ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khanâ€™s wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust ..

28 minutes ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Si ..

Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Feature: Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX represents Arabi ..

Feature: Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX represents Arabian hunting heritage

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini rings market-opening bell to c ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing Islamic Treas ..

2 hours ago
 CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off ..

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Tuesday

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.